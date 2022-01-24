She's not ready to 'spike the football just yet,' but Hochul confident on Bills stadium deal

“We did ask them to entertain downtown” Hochul said. “That was just part of a thoughtful approach to the study that was being done, because there was interest.”

The Buffalo region is the NFL’s second-smallest market, behind only Green Bay, a factor in negotiations that Hochul acknowledged in her meeting with The News.

“I know that they are a very valuable asset,” she said. “For them to be in a market as small as Buffalo is rather extraordinary, and I don’t take that for granted. That’s why I have to work out a deal that is beneficial to them, knowing that there is other competition out there. I’m aware of that, and it is something that I lie awake and think about sometimes.”

Hochul referred to reports from last summer describing the possibility that the Bills could move to a larger market if a stadium deal doesn’t happen.

With time ticking on Bills stadium talks, what leverage does each side have? The three sides agree on two major points: A new venue needs to be built to replace 48-year-old Highmark Stadium, and both the Bills and the government need to help pay for it. But the sticking points are complicated.

“There are other cities that were making at least a play for the Bills, and I’m very cognizant of that,” Hochul said.

Among the oft-speculated possibilities for a relocation are Austin or San Antonio, as well as San Diego.