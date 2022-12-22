'She's my all-in-all': New East Buffalo caregiver group brings welcome perspective

A framed photo of Gwen and Rudy Veira sits above the fireplace in their East Buffalo home.

It was taken in 1994, two years after they started dating.

“He was a young buck back then,” Gwen Veira said last weekend as the couple stopped to peek at the photo before adding more ornaments to their Christmas tree. “We looked happy. He was grinning hard, and I was grinning hard.”

The couple met in a bar during Gwen’s 40th birthday weekend. They dated regularly during the next several years, but she wouldn’t let him move into the house they now share until Rudy married her in 2000.

“He was consistent, but I would not call this man a romancer, not even close,” she said with a smile as she looked into his eyes.

“Playing it cool,” he said softly, with a grin.

It was the kind of tender moment that has grown rare since early last year, when Rudy Veira was diagnosed with dementia.

“I feel like I’m a roommate,” his wife said. “It’s been hard, very hard. I have to initiate the touches.”

Others who care for those with dementia have similar challenges, which is why the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter offers nearly 40 free monthly support groups.

Gwen Veira has found comfort, empathy and sage advice close to her home in one of the newest – the "Caring Friends: East Buffalo Support Group," which meets from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. the second Friday of each month at Westminster Community House.

The chapter launched the group in July during part of a regionwide effort to pour more love, compassion and resources into the neighborhoods surrounding a Jefferson Avenue grocery store where 10 people were killed and three others wounded May 14 in a racially motivated mass shooting.

"We are aware of the many challenges faced by people who care for those with dementia," Andrea Koch, director of education with the chapter, said when announcing the new group. "These challenges can be even more pronounced in the Black community because of a lack of resources due to discrimination and racial bias."

The new group has underlined that Veira is not alone.

“It's hard,” she said, “when things aren't organized for me, which makes this early dementia difficult because he does things that are really disorganized. I'm like, ‘How did you come downstairs with one sock on and nothing on the other foot?’ Or, ‘How is it that you’ve got both socks on one foot?’”

The approach

Support group dynamics create a realistic view for those who attend. Claire Corwin – the Alzheimer’s Association community engagement program manager, who facilitates the East Buffalo group – helps care for a grandmother, so she learns as she teaches.

That can include providing information, asking the right questions of health care providers, and changing those providers if information is lacking.

“Learning some of these skills that unfortunately many caregivers need should be straightforward," Koch said, "but they're not.”

Most who attend the group are partners of those with dementia, Corwin said, although daughters and friends sometimes join them.

“People as young as 21 who are caregivers for a parent with early onset sometimes come,” she said, That kind of dementia presents its own set of challenges, which is why an early onset support group also is available.

Gwen Veira, 72, spent a rewarding career as an academic counselor at SUNY Buffalo State until 2020. Her husband, five years her elder, was an electrochemical plater at a Lancaster company until 2006.

Their comfortable retirement together ended in September 2020, when Rudy Veira suffered a brain bleed and stroke. His doctors told Gwen he also showed early signs of dementia, symptoms that have progressed, slowly, since he came home from the hospital in January 2021.

Both were healthy before his stroke. His worsening brain health underlined how difficult it was to navigate the regional health care system on her own.

“One of the things this support group did was show me how poorly set up the health care system is,” Gwen Veira said. “I have never in my life been so bamboozled trying to get answers to questions that either no one could answer, or it wasn't their area of expertise.”

Corwin and group members have helped her better deal with specialists and health insurance companies. She also is learning to better understand her husband’s illness, communicate with him and tend to his needs.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, although treatments can prolong mental acuity and life. Diagnosis starts with the oft-challenging process to learn the type of dementia afflicting someone.

“An accurate diagnosis is key to an accurate care plan,” Corwin said. “There are different medications. Some work for some people, some don't. Some work for some types, some don't.”

The association helped Veira find a day program her husband attends once a week, and assure that he is in the right kind of occupational therapy. She is also learning about how old age and other illnesses can creep into caregiving relationships, further complicating them, and the importance of taking care of herself.

“Many people gain weight when they become caregivers,” Gwen Veira said. “I must have lost about 20 pounds. My appetite is gone.”

Acceptance and love

Greater support doesn’t mean things always go the way she wants.

That isn’t new.

“I've always wanted to go somewhere warm during Christmas, somewhere where there is no snow, just to experience a holiday, a big holiday, without that going on,” she said.

She imagined that prospect the summer she met Rudy Veira, who was born and grew up in the Caribbean, on the island of St. Kitts.

Turns out the strong, confident man who moved to Buffalo during the 1970s embraced its winters.

“I have never not been here for Christmas,” he said.

Regardless, the collection of photos scattered on tables and bookcases that flank the couple's living room paint the tapestry of a wonderful life.

Rudy brought four stepdaughters into Gwen’s life, three of whom live in Western New York. There was a trip to Hawaii 22 years ago, and an active church life that included singing in the choir at St. John’s Baptist Church.

These days, Rudy Veira often loses his train of thought or struggles to find words, “although he'll laugh and get the joke and whatever is being said,” his wife said. Some days, no words are spoken until early afternoon.

“I’ve tried to tell people, ‘If you call me and I can't talk, I'll let you know, but do call me,’ because oftentimes, that's the only kind of conversation I have,” Gwen Veira said.

A social worker recommended she reach out to the Alzheimer's Association right before Rudy was released from the hospital for his stroke. She got written material and attended a seminar at the Frank E. Merriweather Library in the months afterward. The support group is a welcome addition to learn more.

“Having been involved in higher education, I have always put a lot of confidence in being educated,” Veira said. “The more you can talk to people, and the more you can read, for me anyway, that helps me with what it is I'm trying to do.”

Gwen Veira is grateful for the help, but most of the caregiving responsibilities fall to her. Her youngest stepdaughter, EvaNette, comes over on Friday afternoon so she can run errands. Her sister, Debra McDowell, visits with Rudy Tuesday mornings and fixes him breakfast.

Gwen and Rudy Veira have spent most recent weeks binge-watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark and Lifetime channels. Christmas Eve, weather permitting, they hope to visit family members and watch the Bills game.

Both look to bring love and humor into their challenging circumstances.

It’s why she appreciates the Alzheimer’s Association and fellow support group members, who understand the journey she travels.

Her husband continues to appreciate his wife.

“She means a lot to me,” he said. “She’s my all-in-all. I pray for her daily.”