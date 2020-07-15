Sheriffs propose tougher laws to protect police

Police officers need more legal protection to do their jobs better, and a package of laws increasing penalties for assaulting, harassing or disobeying officers would accomplish that, acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said Wednesday.

The proposals included making any crime against a police officer because of his or her police status a hate crime; making resisting arrest a felony requiring bail, instead of the misdemeanor it is now; and making May 15, Peace Officers Memorial Day, a state holiday when the governor would be required by law to appear in person at a ceremony in Albany.

He spoke at a news conference, one of five held around the state by members of the state Sheriffs' Association, calling for tougher laws to protect police.

"Unfortunately in the current climate of disrespect for the police, again fostered by the words and actions of some politicians and community leaders, some individuals think they've been given a license to harass and assault police officers," said Filicetti, one of several Niagara County leaders who "took a knee" at protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd May 25 in Minneapolis.