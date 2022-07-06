Sheriff's office wants to start a team to ID people bent on mass violence. But money is an issue

In the wake of the Tops mass shooting, the Erie County Sheriff's Office wants to create a special unit of six detectives whose primary goal would be to find and investigate unstable or radicalized people who pose a threat to society.

The drive to get this special Behavioral Threat Assessment Team established quickly is facing at least one roadblock: money.

Undersheriff William Cooley said the team would also coordinate with others in law enforcement, mental health and civilian groups to tackle the difficult job of finding and deterring threats from local people who show signs of becoming a mass-killing threat.

"We're hoping that this matter can be taken up without delay," he said.

But while county legislators expressed some support Thursday for the idea, they also expressed concern about the $1 million price tag.

The money for this year has been budgeted, Legislature leaders said. And neither they nor county officials has pointed to any budget area that would free $1 million. And the Sheriff's Office doesn't have the money to pay for the program within its own budget.

"That's why we're coming to this body to ask for your assistance in making this happen," said Administrative Services Chief John Greenan. "We don't have a solution, at the moment, for where that money is going to come from."

In response to a Buffalo News inquiry about the administration's willingness to fund the threat assessment team, spokesman Peter Anderson said, "The administration is currently reviewing the fiscal impacts of the Sheriff’s proposal."

The most likely source of funding is the state, although it's unclear how soon any state grants would be available.

In the wake of the killing of 10 people at the hands of a man police have said was driven by racism, Gov. Kathy Hochul passed an executive order to combat domestic terrorism by having the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services establish an Office of Counterterrorism. That office would make grants available to counties developing their own anti-terrorism programs.

Sheriff's representatives said they hoped the Legislature would get them the money quickly so that those in the Sheriff's Office who are elevated to the new detective positions could have their old jobs back-filled, especially now that an upcoming class of police academy recruits is about to be trained. Academy spots cannot be opened for jobs that are not available to be filled.

But both Democratic and Republican legislators said that while they support the initiative, the Sheriff's Office and not the Legislature has to find a source of money to pay for it or wait until next year's budget cycle.

Chairwoman April Baskin, D-Buffalo, said she supports the project as a way to build bridges with the community. Teachers, neighborhood leaders and employers could see a pattern of troubling behavior and have a clear avenue to report their concerns, she said.

Legislator Jeanne Vinal, D-Amherst, also expressed concern at how the new task force would work and whether there would be potential problems with having Sheriff's Office personnel take action against private citizens who have not yet committed any crime. She sought more information about how the team would operate and how it would interact with people who were targeted.

Sheriff's administrators said that in certain cases, both law enforcement and civilians can request a court to impose a temporary, extreme risk protection order — also referred to as a red flag law — to restrict a person's access to firearms in cases where the person is determined to pose a severe risk to themselves or others.

In other cases, people could be referred to counseling.

"There's no panacea for addressing these issues," Cooley said, "but doing nothing is not an option."