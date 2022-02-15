 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's Office: Several corrections officers injured after inmate initiates fight
Several corrections officers at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden were injured Friday after an inmate at the facility initiated a fight, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Three officers suffered minor injuries while attempting to secure an inmate, identified as David Ortiz Ramos, when he became combative, the Sheriff's Office reported. Ortiz Ramos' age and the community in which he last resided before his incarceration were not provided by the Sheriff's Office.

As Ortiz Ramos was being secured in his cell on Feb. 11, he is alleged to have spat into the eye of another corrections officer. The Sheriff's Office reported that, while in the cell, Ortiz Ramos began damaging county property and ignored orders to stop. Officers then used a chemical agent to gain his compliance.

Ortiz Ramos, who is incarcerated on New York State parole violations and drug-related charges, is facing administrative charges, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff Police Services and Investigative Services are investigating the incident, and Ortiz Ramos may face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, the injured officers received initial medical care from correctional health staff, and the officer upon whom Ortiz Ramos allegedly spat was treated at a local hospital and released. All of the officers have returned to duty, according to the Sheriff's Office.

