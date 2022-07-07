Sheriff's Office identifies 18-year-old fatally shot in Sinclairville

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot Tuesday in Sinclairville as Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga.

Deputies located him at 7:36 p.m. on Reed Street. He was taken by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua, where he died.

The shooting does not appear to be random, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office continues to conduct interviews and gather evidence. As of yet, there are no individuals "who are wanted" by the Sheriff's Office in connection to the shooting, according to the release.

Sheriff James Quattrone told the Post-Journal in Jamestown that Misciagno was among six people in the area of Reed and Park streets but it wasn’t clear what led to an altercation among them, according to the paper. Misciagno was struck in the back with a single gunshot, and then he got into a truck and drove for about a quarter-mile before the vehicle left the road and struck some trees, Quattrone told the Post-Journal.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division.