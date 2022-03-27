Sheriff's Office cancels Silver Alert for man reported missing Sunday night

The Erie County Sheriff’s Department early Monday canceled a Silver Alert for a man who suffers from a cognitive disorder who went missing.
Frederick M. Tornow was reported missing about 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Sheriff's Office did not provide any further details about the circumstances which led them to cancel the alert.
The Sheriff’s Office said Tornow was last seen a blue four-door 2021 Honda Civic in the vicinity of 50 Commerce Parkway, off Quaker Road, in East Aurora.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
