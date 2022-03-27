 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's Office cancels Silver Alert for man reported missing Sunday night
Sheriff's Office cancels Silver Alert for man reported missing Sunday night

The Erie County Sheriff’s Department early Monday canceled a Silver Alert for a man who suffers from a cognitive disorder who went missing.

Frederick M. Tornow was reported missing about 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office did not provide any further details about the circumstances which led them to cancel the alert.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tornow was last seen a blue four-door 2021 Honda Civic in the vicinity of 50 Commerce Parkway, off Quaker Road, in East Aurora.

