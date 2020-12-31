Sheriff's Office: Ban on tailgating will be enforced

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office reminded fans Thursday that its personnel will enforce the no-tailgating rule for the upcoming Bills playoff game.

Under an agreement with the Bills and the state Health Department, some 6,800 fans will be allowed into the stadium in about 11 days for the team’s first home playoff game in 24 years.

But the state will not allow pregame tailgating inside any stadium lot, and the ban on tailgating in private lots around the stadium will continue, County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said.

In a series of tweets Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said it will have deputies stationed outside Bills stadium and they will enforce the no-tailgating rule.

The Orchard Park Police will enforce the ban on tailgating in private lots, Sheriff’s Office said. The town police captain often involved in game-day preparations, Patrick Fitzgerald, could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said its personnel and their “gameday partners” will meet with the Bills organization in coming days to prepare for the event.

