Sheriff's Office announces road closures around Bills Stadium for Saturday's game

The Erie County Sheriff's Office on Friday announced road closures and changes to traffic patterns that will be in effect around Bills Stadium in Orchard Park for Saturday night's playoff game.

Abbott Road

• A section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium will close to traffic in both directions at 5:15 p.m.

• It will remain closed until after the game.

Route 20A/Big Tree Road

• The road will remain open in both directions throughout the day.

• It will remain open to westbound traffic after the game.

Parking in Lot 2 and Lot 6

• Parking pass holders may still access both lots via Abbott Road.

• Lot 2 will only be accessible coming north on Abbott from Big Tree Road.

• Lot 6 will only be accessible coming south on Abbott from Southwestern Boulevard.

