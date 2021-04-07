Sheriff's lawyer says internal affairs report on Deputy Achtyl can't be found

“If the Professional Standards Division found that Achtyl did nothing improper, then clearly there is a disconnect between the law and the training that is being given to these deputies,” said Aaron Glazer, the lawyer who filed the lawsuit and now wants the internal file. “That is the meat of one of the plaintiff’s claims.”

Because of legal protections for police officers and their employers in civil matters, the lawyers suing them usually need to show the misconduct was part of a pattern of negligent training and oversight. The court complaint alleging Belsito’s rights were violated says the county and sheriff were negligent in “employing, supervising, training and retaining” Achtyl and partner James W. Flowers, who also is named as a defendant. Glazer says the report by Howard’s Professional Standards Division should outline the Sheriff’s Office’s official position on Achtyl’s misconduct.

What did the internal investigation conclude? A Sheriff's Office spokesman says it was suspended when county prosecutors brought their criminal case against the deputy. But the lawyer who led Achtyl's unsuccessful defense, Rodney O. Personius, has said it cleared Achtyl of wrongdoing.

