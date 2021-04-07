Sheriff's lawyer says internal affairs report on Deputy Achtyl can't be found

After a change in state law, Sheriff Timothy B. Howard’s team has publicly released many once-secret files on employee wrongdoing. But there’s a glitch with the internal file on former Deputy Kenneth P. Achtyl’s misconduct – the assault of a Buffalo Bills fan in December 2017.
The file on Achtyl's case cannot be located, says a lawyer defending Howard and Achtyl from a lawsuit triggered by Achtyl’s brutality, which was caught on body camera video and cellphone videos.
The Sheriff’s Office's Professional Standards Division generated an internal report on the matter in 2018. The report has a number, 18-132, and should be available to the public. But a lawyer for the county said in a recent court filing that his clients don’t know where it is and therefore can't provide it to the opposing attorney.
The lawsuit was filed for Nicholas Belsito, who was tailgating outside then-New Era Field before a Bills game when Achtyl broke his nose, inflicted a concussion and left his face bloody. An Orchard Park jury convicted Achtyl of three misdemeanors, delivering a rare guilty verdict against a police officer in Erie County. He resigned soon after being convicted of official misconduct, reckless assault and falsifying business records. He was fined and sentenced to community service.
“If the Professional Standards Division found that Achtyl did nothing improper, then clearly there is a disconnect between the law and the training that is being given to these deputies,” said Aaron Glazer, the lawyer who filed the lawsuit and now wants the internal file. “That is the meat of one of the plaintiff’s claims.”
Because of legal protections for police officers and their employers in civil matters, the lawyers suing them usually need to show the misconduct was part of a pattern of negligent training and oversight. The court complaint alleging Belsito’s rights were violated says the county and sheriff were negligent in “employing, supervising, training and retaining” Achtyl and partner James W. Flowers, who also is named as a defendant. Glazer says the report by Howard’s Professional Standards Division should outline the Sheriff’s Office’s official position on Achtyl’s misconduct.
What did the internal investigation conclude? A Sheriff's Office spokesman says it was suspended when county prosecutors brought their criminal case against the deputy. But the lawyer who led Achtyl's unsuccessful defense, Rodney O. Personius, has said it cleared Achtyl of wrongdoing.
"The sheriff's department has fully investigated this and determined no type of internal investigation or disciplinary proceeding is warranted," Personius said in January 2019.
After the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, state lawmakers and the governor in 2020 nullified a secrecy provision in state law and allowed the disciplinary records of New York’s police, firefighters and corrections officers to become public.
News reporters and special interest groups flooded police agencies with Freedom of Information requests for disciplinary records. Glazer, too, figured that he could now obtain Achtyl’s disciplinary records, rather than have a judge privately review them for anything relevant to the case, a middle ground courts have used.
The sheriff’s Freedom of Information Law officer, Undersheriff John W. Greenan, has given The Buffalo News and other news outlets electronically stored disciplinary records older than the report on Achtyl. Greenan did not comment about the missing Achtyl file, which was formally known as a “use of force review.”
The file went missing even though another lawyer for Belsito had asked the Sheriff's Office, in a letter sent in June of 2018, to preserve its records related to the matter.
The lawyer defending the county in the federal lawsuit, Albert J. D’Aquino of the Goldberg Segalla law firm, told the judge in a letter dated March 30 that the file is missing.
“I am advised that my client cannot locate it,” D’Aquino wrote, acknowledging a mystery has been created. “I have advised Mr. Glazer that I understand that the custodial maintenance of it may now be a subject of his discovery.”
The pretrial process of discovery is moving ahead in other ways. Achtyl, who did not testify during his criminal trial, will sit for a deposition on April 14, according to D’Aquino’s letter. The sheriff will answer questions for a deposition set for April 27.