Sheriff's deputy was to be fired with one more infraction, but he kept his job

Deputy Keith Capodicasa’s conviction for a $20,000 insurance fraud in 2016 came with a warning: the Erie County Sheriff's Office would fire him with one more misstep, the county's top prosecutor said at the time.

A misstep popped up less than two years later. Internal records show Capodicasa was among three deputies falsifying their timesheets as they staffed the lockup at the Family Court building.

Looking at January 2018, a captain found it was common for the three to write that they worked until their designated quitting time of 5 p.m. when they actually departed at least 30 minutes earlier, according to records from the internal investigation.

Their practice, referred to in some police circles as “the slide,” came to light after the deputies left a man in their lockup for the evening when he needed to be returned to the Holding Center, the internal records show.

The documents say Capodicasa and the other deputies jeopardized the inmate's safety and security, increased liability for the Sheriff's Office and created overtime pay for the jail employee who later retrieved the inmate on the night of Jan. 23, 2018.