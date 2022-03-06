 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriff's deputies break into burning home and rescue dogs and rabbit
Niagara County sheriff's deputies, state troopers and firefighters broke into a burning home in the Town of Lockport early Sunday morning and rescued several pets trapped inside. No people were home at the time.

The Sheriff's Office received the call of a fire at 6053 S. Transit Road at 12:41 a.m. and found a fire on the second floor. Deputies and troopers were able to rescue one dog, and responding firefighters were able to rescue a second dog and a rabbit inside the house, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A third dog in the house was found dead on the second floor. The fire was subsequently extinguished by members of several local fire departments. There is currently no monetary estimate on the damage.

The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation into the cause of the fire.

