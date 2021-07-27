Sheriff: Political climate to blame for lack of interest in Niagara County police exam

A civil service test for those who want to become police officers in Niagara County is drawing far less interest than in the past.
The number of people who have signed up so far for the Sept. 18 exam is 76% lower than the number who took the last test in 2018, county statistics showed.
That year, 570 candidates took the police exam. The number of applicants in 2012 and 2016 also topped 500. As of Tuesday, this year's number is 139.
The decrease comes in the wake of last year's police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, after which there were demands from left-wing groups and politicians to defund the police, and a state-mandated police reform program was imposed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Legislature.
A lack of interest in police careers is the result, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti opined Tuesday.
“If you’re looking at the career field in New York State, you may have second thoughts," Filicetti said in an interview. "I don’t think the majority in New York State – I mean the Assembly and the Senate – are very supportive of law enforcement, and you have to operate under their legislation.”
Legislator Anita Mullane, D-Lockport, pushed back on the notion that Democrats are anti-police, and said she doesn't think the tests are publicized well enough.
"I think if people really want to pursue that career, they will sign up for the test. I still feel we need to do a better job of getting the word out there that these are available," Mullane said.
Top cops elsewhere in the area agreed with Filicetti that the national atmosphere has taken a toll on local recruiting.
"Even if they did desire to be a police officer, now they’re not so sure it’s the best avenue to take," North Tonawanda Police Chief Thomas Krantz said. "I have no idea what direction the legislators are going to continue to go. They’re handcuffing us in every way possible, letting everybody back out on the street, and then they want to act like we’re the bad guys all the time and they’re putting that out into the media.”
Niagara Falls, whose civil service apparatus is separate from the county's, also is seeking applicants for a police exam.
On July 16, the city Police Department's Facebook page announced the test by saying, "Unlike other police agencies, our department doesn't have a lot of applicants, so with less competition, your opportunity to be a cop increases."
Falls Police Superintendent John Faso ordered the post revised to omit that comment, calling it "unauthorized." But it seems like there was some truth to it.
So far, Mayor Robert M. Restaino said, only about 20 people have signed up for the test, the deadline for which is Aug. 12. The county test registration deadline is Aug. 6.
Filicetti and Krantz said the perceived lack of political support for police from elected officials doesn't apply in Niagara County.
“It’s a downstate issue," Krantz said. "We have complete support, I believe, here in Niagara County. I know for certain in North Tonawanda, our government here is totally behind us.”
"I don’t want people to be hesitant and put too much stock in what they’re seeing on TV on the national or state level, and look at what’s going on here in Niagara County," Filicetti said. "If you’re thinking about being a deputy sheriff or a police officer, take the exam.”