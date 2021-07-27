Sheriff: Political climate to blame for lack of interest in Niagara County police exam

"I think if people really want to pursue that career, they will sign up for the test. I still feel we need to do a better job of getting the word out there that these are available," Mullane said.

Top cops elsewhere in the area agreed with Filicetti that the national atmosphere has taken a toll on local recruiting.

"Even if they did desire to be a police officer, now they’re not so sure it’s the best avenue to take," North Tonawanda Police Chief Thomas Krantz said. "I have no idea what direction the legislators are going to continue to go. They’re handcuffing us in every way possible, letting everybody back out on the street, and then they want to act like we’re the bad guys all the time and they’re putting that out into the media.”

Niagara Falls, whose civil service apparatus is separate from the county's, also is seeking applicants for a police exam.

On July 16, the city Police Department's Facebook page announced the test by saying, "Unlike other police agencies, our department doesn't have a lot of applicants, so with less competition, your opportunity to be a cop increases."

Falls Police Superintendent John Faso ordered the post revised to omit that comment, calling it "unauthorized." But it seems like there was some truth to it.