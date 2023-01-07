Sheriff: One new jail would be better than struggling with the two existing ones in Erie County

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has already succeeded in hiring more jail deputies and corrections officers, and he's negotiated higher salaries for top administrators in lieu of unlimited overtime.

Now, he has one ambitious idea that he says would solve most, if not all, of the problems facing the county's jail system: He wants a new jail.

"Hopefully, this will not be the next Peace Bridge, and we’ll get this done," Garcia said. "Something’s got to give here."

County Executive Mark Poloncarz has discussed the possibility with the sheriff. The cost of building a new jail would be high – and the county is already on the hook to borrow money for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.

"We need to have a true understanding of what the cost would be," Poloncarz said in October when he presented his budget priorities during a meeting with reporters and editors at The Buffalo News.

"I'm willing to look at it, but it would be a big, big ticket item," he said then. "It's not like we’ve got $20 million extra to build a jail, and it probably would be at least $100 million."

The county has two county jails: the Holding Center in downtown Buffalo and the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

Both have problems.

The Holding Center is old, inefficient and unsafe compared with ones that meet modern jail design standards. Built in 1937, with an expansion in 1986, the Holding Center has some areas so old that there are no spare parts available to fix some of the worn out mechanisms. Its linear design also makes it impossible for a single deputy to watch more than a couple of cells at a time.

Garcia also pointed out that the Holding Center is not ligature proof. Inmates have been able to strangle themselves in their cells.

The correctional facility in Alden, built in the 1980s, can be inconvenient to travel to for family members who want to visit their incarcerated loved ones. It is also far to get inmates to the courts or medical facilities.

Its housing pods leave too many blind spots for officers to efficiently monitor.

Over the years, there has been talk of merging the two facilities, most recently in 2020. Former Jail Management Superintendent Thomas Diina said the county could see financial savings of more than $10 million by 2022 by moving all low- and medium-risk inmates to the correctional facility and limiting the use of the Holding Center.

The Partnership for the Public Good released a study indicating the county could save $26 million in salaries alone by closing the Holding Center, and $15 million or more by closing the correctional facility.

Two years later, both jails remain open. Because of the complexity of inmate classifications and staffing requirements laid out by the Department of Corrections, the county has recently added dozens of jail deputy and officer positions, despite the record-low numbers of inmates, an action that has angered many social justice advocates.

Garcia said putting all inmates into a single, outdated and inefficient facility isn't realistic. He noted that both facilities have exposed electrical outlets and porcelain fixtures that can be broken and used to create weapons. Based on the design of each, personnel savings would be much more limited compared with simply building a new jail with a modern design.

Both Garcia and Poloncarz have said a new jail would offset personnel costs in the long run by cutting mandated staffing requirements by half or more. The county would be under less pressure to retain and hire deputies, mandate overtime or pay out other pension and legacy costs, Garcia said. He suggested a new jail might pay for itself in a decade or so due to personnel efficiencies and the end of duplicate services.

"It’s a great time to look at this," Garcia said. "I have a good feeling that his is going to progress in 2023."

He said his administrators have already toured other more modern jail facilities and have begun considering possible downtown sites and costs, though nothing formal has yet been commissioned. A new jail would also provide an opportunity to improve health service facilities and services for inmates.

"It would also show the world that we here in Erie County care about everyone," Garcia said.