Sheriff Howard, at rally by gun rights group, calls for Cuomo to resign

Howard told the rally he believed in the American justice system and said he didn't know whether Cuomo was guilty of what he is accused of. But Howard went on to criticize Cuomo in other ways.

"I believe that he is a bully who threatens and intimidates people in order to get his way," said Howard. "I also believe that he believes that the end justifies the means, and that it is his own ends that are most important."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Howard, who has refused to support provisions of the SAFE Act gun-control law that the governor pushed through, also blasted Cuomo's policies.

"I've seen him tread on our Constitution, particularly on the Bill of Rights, starting with the Second Amendment and his ridiculous gun controls, moving quickly from the Second Amendment on to the other amendments, shutting down our church services and even limiting the size of our family gatherings, within the privacy and sanctity of our own homes," he said, referring to limitations Cuomo imposed during the pandemic.

Members of the crowd held American flags and flags supporting former President Donald Trump. There were also anti-Cuomo signs, including "Prison for Cuomo" and "Not My Governor." Frank J. Panasuk, president of the 1791 Society, led the crowd in a chant of "Cuomo's gotta go."