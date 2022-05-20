Sheriff fires recently indicted Erie County jail sergeant

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has fired a longtime jail sergeant who was the subject of misconduct investigations and was recently indicted on accusations of improper contact with a female inmate.

Robert M. Dee, 41, of Eden, who had been suspended without pay after a December arrest on domestic violence charges, was fired effective Thursday, Sheriff John C. Garcia said in a news release on Friday afternoon.

An internal investigation found that Dee violated eight of the agency’s policies and procedures, including inmate fraternization, unbecoming conduct and immoral conduct, the Sheriff’s Office said.

An Erie County grand jury in late April accused Dee, 41, with forcible touching for touching the intimate parts of female inmate in the spring of 2019. Dee also called her after her release from custody, violating the Sheriff’s Office’s protocol, District Attorney John J. Flynn said in April.

The grand jury also indicted Dee on three counts of official misconduct. The charges stem from accusations that while on duty in October, he drove his government vehicle to a park in the town of Hamburg, picked up a woman there and they had sex in his home, Flynn said.

In December, Eden police charged Dee after a domestic disturbance in his home while he was off-duty. Officers accused him of trying to choke a woman and charged him with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a misdemeanor, and ordered him to stay away from the victim, Flynn said.

However, Dee was found to have violated the order of protection when Eden police responded to another domestic disturbance in his home Jan. 4 and found the woman there, Flynn said. That led to a charge of criminal contempt.

A criminal contempt charge was lodged again, along with tampering with a witness, related to incidents on Jan. 18 and Feb. 20. Flynn said Dee asked the woman not to comply with court orders related to his charges.

Dee has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is free on $25,000 bail.

Dee has come under investigation for other matters, too.

The Buffalo News reported in November 2020 that Dee had been the focus of two internal investigations that year into accusations of improper contact with female inmates. In those probes, Dee told the internal investigators he had never touched a female inmate inappropriately, and no administrative charges were lodged.

However, the revelations about Dee and other Jail Management Division staff sparked legal action by the state Commission of Correction and the state Attorney General’s Office. To settle the matter, then-Sheriff Timothy B. Howard signed an accord agreeing to better investigate reports of sexual contact between his staff and inmates.

Dee also figured prominently in a case involving the death of Holding Center inmate Richard A. Metcalf Jr. in 2012. The state Commission of Correction, which investigates deaths in New York’s jails and prisons, said Metcalf was asphyxiated when jail deputies tied the strings of a spit mask around his neck so tightly he could not breathe. Dee was one of two sergeants supervising Metcalf’s handling that evening. The commission urged then-Sheriff Howard to discipline Dee, but he refused. A special prosecutor did not lodge charges in Metcalf's death.

