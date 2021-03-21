Sheriff candidate got warrant for raid that ended in dog’s death, $110K settlement

The warrant allowed the narcotics team to enter the “upper” unit at 304 Breckenridge St. when there were two upstairs apartments, each with its own exterior entrance and mail slot.

The magistrate wrote that the detectives, in planning the raid, never confirmed that the rear apartment they intended to hit, Arroyo’s apartment, was the right one. Arroyo’s lawyer contended the detectives should have focused on the front unit, where a man was arrested on narcotics charges weeks earlier. The lawyer's court papers say people in the neighborhood familiar with drug dealing around 304 Breckenridge tried to tell police they were searching the wrong apartment but were disregarded.

Despite the settlement, Garcia says he and the narcotics team made no mistake.

“It was the correct apartment,” he said when reached for this article. “We did everything by the book.”

The Buffalo News has been gathering the disciplinary records of sheriff's candidates with police backgrounds, even for matters in which internal affairs investigators laid no blame, which was the case with Arroyo’s complaint to the police department about the raid. To Garcia, it’s important that the department’s internal affairs unit closed the allegations against him and the team as “not sustained.”