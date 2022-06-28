Sheriff asks help in finding missing Clarence woman

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a Clarence woman missing since March but who was reported missing to the Erie County Sheriff's Office only on Monday, Sheriff John C. Garcia said in a statement Tuesday.

Lindsey Wozniak was described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She has a nose piercing, a tattoo on her left shoulder and one on her left forearm that read "Faith."

Sheriff's officials said she was last "believed" to have been seen in Buffalo.

Authorities did not explain why it took three months for her to be reported missing.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the missing woman to contact the sheriff's office at 716-858-2903.

