Sheep and honeybees to tend Lockport solar power project

Sheep will graze amid a field of solar panels on a Lockport farm next year, and honeybees also will find a new home there.
Although opponents said "Baaa," the town Planning Board stung them Tuesday night with a 5-2 vote approving a special use permit for a 46-acre solar power project on the Kowalski family's farm on Slayton Settlement Road.
Several towns in Niagara County have seen loud opposition to solar energy projects, and the Town of Lockport is the latest site of such controversy.
The $11 million, 7-megawatt project had been tangled in red tape and neighborhood opposition for months, but now it looks like construction will start as soon as the spring.
The board specified that Renewable Properties, the San Francisco company developing the project, cannot obtain a building permit until it makes a deal for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, arrangement with the town.
"I'm pleased with the outcome and looking forward to the project," farmer Karl Kowalski said. "It's going to mean income that we'll need to carry on or somewhat retire. That's why we did this."
A review of environmental impact forms is not yet complete, Lockport Town Board Chairman Thomas F. Grzebinski II said.
The board approved the company's plan to have sheep and bees on the farm.
"It's a developing co-existence of uses," project manager Brian Madigan said. "More and more solar projects are incorporating that into their plans for development. We felt, given the concerns related to the perceived loss of agricultural land here, this would be a nice way to ensure the land maintains its agricultural production value."
There is actually a trade group called the American Solar Grazing Association. Its vice president, Caleb Scott, also operates a company called United Agrivoltaics that has a list of available shepherds. One of the them will sign a contract with Renewable Properties to manage the sheep and decide how many there will be, Madigan said.
"I can do it if I'm asked to or if I want to, but I think we'll let the company handle it," Kowalski said.
The idea is to have a 2-acre sheep pen inside the fence around the 46-acre solar project, Planning Board Chairman Thomas F. Grzebinski II said.
The Lockport Town Board voted 3-2 Wednesday against a proposed moratorium on solar power projects.
The pen will be moved around as the grass at each location is consumed, Grzebinski said.
One of the project's opponents, Brett Powley, has his doubts about that method of vegetation control.
"We have coyotes. The solar sheep are going to be food for the coyotes," predicted Powley, a member of a group of project opponents called Protect Our Rural Communities.
The company's application said chickens, turkeys, rabbits and row crops also are future possibilities for the site.
Also, several apiaries, or "bee boxes," will be mounted in a designated area covering about four-tenths of an acre.
Approval for a locally controversial solar power project hangs in the balance after the Lockport Town Board set a vote June 23 on a six-month moratorium on solar projects.
"From a pollinator standpoint, it's not only beneficial to the vegetation and overall ecosystem health within the solar array, but also the neighboring community," Madigan said. "Bees travel, I think it's 3 to 5 miles. It makes good sense."
The Planning Board ordered that work must begin on the solar project within one year. The construction will take six to nine months, Grzebinski said.
The company must plant a staggered double row of evergreen trees, 5 to 7 feet tall, around the entire 45-acre perimeter of the project. The treeline will be reviewed every year and dead trees must be replaced, Grzebinski said.
The company must post a bond to pay for the project's eventual decommissioning. The amount will be set in a negotiation between Renewable Properties and the town engineer, and will be revised every five years to take inflation into account, Grzebinski said.
Copies of the annual financial report for the project must be sent to the town, emergency incidents on the site must be reported to the town, and members of local fire companies must be trained by the company in solar panel emergency response issues.
"The town and the community will be watching," Powley said.