Sheep and honeybees to tend Lockport solar power project

There is actually a trade group called the American Solar Grazing Association. Its vice president, Caleb Scott, also operates a company called United Agrivoltaics that has a list of available shepherds. One of the them will sign a contract with Renewable Properties to manage the sheep and decide how many there will be, Madigan said.

"I can do it if I'm asked to or if I want to, but I think we'll let the company handle it," Kowalski said.

The idea is to have a 2-acre sheep pen inside the fence around the 46-acre solar project, Planning Board Chairman Thomas F. Grzebinski II said.

The pen will be moved around as the grass at each location is consumed, Grzebinski said.

One of the project's opponents, Brett Powley, has his doubts about that method of vegetation control.

"We have coyotes. The solar sheep are going to be food for the coyotes," predicted Powley, a member of a group of project opponents called Protect Our Rural Communities.

The company's application said chickens, turkeys, rabbits and row crops also are future possibilities for the site.

Also, several apiaries, or "bee boxes," will be mounted in a designated area covering about four-tenths of an acre.

