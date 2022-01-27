Shea's to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for patrons 5 years old and up

Shea's Performing Arts Center will soon be requiring all patrons who are 5 years old and above to provide proof that they have been vaccinated for Covid-19, operators of the theater venue announced Thursday.

Effective Feb. 15, those ages 5 to 11 who attend shows at Shea’s Buffalo, Shea’s 710, and Shea’s Smith Theatre will have to provide proof that they have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination before they are allowed in for a performance.

Effective March 15, all guests ages 5 and older attending these venues will have to provide proof of full vaccination before they can attend a performance.

The updated policy would put Shea's in alignment with other live local entertainment venues such at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, which made an identical announcement earlier this week.

Children under age 5 will not be permitted in any of the theaters, except for specifically designated family productions including "Blippi The Musical," "Collision of Rhythm," and "Trolls Live."

Children under 2 years old are not allowed into the theaters for any production.

