Trustees at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on Thursday announced a new role for Shea's President Michael G. Murphy that removes him from day-to-day supervision of the theater's operations and expands his focus on developing a capital campaign, fostering relations with Broadway productions, fundraising, sponsorships and external relations.

The move comes after two board members resigned from the Shea's board, including the head of retail banking at M&T Bank, which sponsors Shea's Broadway Series and has given millions of dollars to the theater through the years.

The M&T executive's resignation comes as a clear indication that the board's continued support of Murphy, despite widespread staff dissatisfaction over his leadership, has affected the board. Murphy was put on leave by the board on July 17. The leave was supposed to last three weeks but now has stretched into its sixth week.

"We are very concerned by the turn of events at Shea’s," a statement from M&T Bank said. "Our highest priority is to create an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome, and to ensure that our entire community thrives. We hope the matter gets resolved quickly."

A release from Shea's on Thursday afternoon announced Director of Operations Robert Brunschmid will expand his duties to include day-to-day supervision of the theater's operations. He will work closely with all members of the Shea’s team, manage its theaters and add business operations to his responsibilities, according to the release.

“The board, after listening to our staff, consulting with two human resources experts who studied Shea’s personnel and operations, believes strongly that this arrangement will best serve the team and, most importantly, our patrons and sponsors,” said board Chair Randall K. Best. “We see this as allowing people to play to their strengths.”

The board, Murphy and Brunschmid agreed to test it for six months. After that time, they will review it and determine the next steps, according to the Shea's release.

The board also established a human resources committee that will supervise the arrangement and determine if Shea’s should establish a full-time HR department.

Best announced the arrangement to staff members in a meeting earlier on Thursday.

The resignation of Rich McCarthy, the M&T board member, appears to mark the first time since at least the 1990s that an M&T representative is not on the board, a bank spokeswoman said.

The bank statement reiterated M&T's deep commitment to the arts, including Shea's.

25 Shea's Buffalo Theatre staffers seek board inquiry into 'toxic' work environment The departure of 27% of the staff was, with a few exceptions, partly due to a "toxic" and demoralizing workplace under Shea's President Michael Murphy, four current and former Shea's employees told The Buffalo News.

"At M&T, we believe the fabric of our community is woven tighter because of the arts," the statement said. "We have supported Shea’s for many decades, along with countless other arts and cultural institutions in our community and across our company’s footprint."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Board member Holly Beecher, a partner at Phillips Lytle law firm, also submitted her resignation. She didn't return messages seeking comment.

The Shea's board sent a short statement Wednesday thanking McCarthy and Beecher for their efforts.

"Holly and Rich provided strong leadership and exceptional service to Shea's for many years," the statement said. "We appreciate the passion and invaluable contributions that Holly and Rich brought to Shea's, and wish them the best in their future volunteer work."

In addition, senior staff member Thembi Duncan, director of arts engagement and education, submitted her resignation Monday. That brings the number of employees departing Shea's this year to 11.

Four current and former employees told The News that most were due, in part, to a "toxic" workplace.

Murphy is accused by some staffers of being mean-spirited and derogatory toward them, with frequent angry outbursts that include obscenities and shaking his fists, denigrating their work and taping conversations with staff, patrons and board members and later playing them back for staff to hear.

Murphy has not returned messages seeking comment. Randy Best, Shea's chairman and a strong defender of Murphy's, has also not returned messages from The News for nearly three weeks.

A letter signed by 25 staff members was sent to the board on Friday, Aug. 12, in an attempt to prolong Murphy's leave. They feared the board might allow him to return to work the following Monday.

"Michael's actions are in violation of our values and policies held by this organization," the letter said. "There are members of our staff who have endured abusive behavior and an unsafe work environment because of Michael. We stand with our colleagues."

The letter urged individual trustees to reach out to staff members. A newly formed human resources committee met with senior staff members

An Aug. 19 statement from the board reiterated support for Murphy.

“Shea’s Board of Trustees is aware of internal concerns raised about management and has been reviewing and evaluating them for several weeks," the statement said. "The Board’s priority is ensuring that everyone involved with Shea’s can continue to contribute their talents and dedication toward Shea’s’ continued success in a positive environment.

"Michael Murphy remains president of Shea’s," the statement continued. "He and the Shea’s team guided the organization through the turbulence of an unprecedented pandemic into a blockbuster 2022-23 season of shows. The Board will continue to work to maintain and grow our region’s premier theater experience.”

A staff member said more resignations would follow if Murphy returns to work, claiming "at least five or six people with resignation letters ready, and probably many more than that."