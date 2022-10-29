Shea's names eight new trustees, will begin search for next president

Following months of inner turmoil at Shea's Performing Arts Center, the center's board of trustees named eight new trustees Saturday.

They are: Marco Cercone, partner at the Rupp Basse Pfalzgraf Cunningham law firm; Jessica Croce, Buffalo developer whose company owns the Curtiss Hotel, the Buffalo Chophouse and downtown parking operations; Andrew Davis, chief operating officer of Erie County Medical Center; David Fabian, a certified public accountant at the Bonadio Group; Thomas Lang, attorney at Magavern Magavern & Grimm; Yuki Numata Resnick, founder and executive director of Buffalo String Works; Maryam Saleemi, internist affiliated with ECMC; and Donald Ware, former chief financial officer of EduKids.

The trustees were named during the board's annual meeting on Saturday.

The board also announced it would form a search committee to identify candidates to be Shea’s next president.

Earlier this month, the board fired Shea's president Michael Murphy, who had led the landmark cultural institution for the last six years. On Thursday, he sued Shea's, alleging that the nonprofit theater breached his contract, defamed him, and retaliated and discriminated against him because of his age and sexual orientation.

Murphy had a contract that was supposed to extend to June 2026.

Beginning last April, some Shea’s employees complained about Murphy’s management of the organization. Over the summer, five of the board's then-15 members resigned. Four employees left in the past two months, joining 11 other employees who departed earlier this year, many due to Murphy's treatment of employees and a demoralized work environment, according to several former employees.

The turmoil rocked Shea's, a major Western New York cultural attraction and leading theater nationally for touring Broadway productions.