Shea's GM fired, three board members resign as turmoil over theater's president continues

Three more members of Shea's Performing Arts Center's Board of Trustees have resigned and the theater's general manager has been fired as turmoil continues to churn over the board's decision to retain Michael Murphy as president.

Resigning from the board were Sujata Yalamanchili, Shea's vice chairperson and a partner at Hodgson Russ law firm; Ken Jaskier, Shea's immediate past board president and chief financial officer at Frey Electric, which sponsors the 710 Theatre season; and Donald Fishback, recently retired chief financial officer at Moog and a co-chair of Sunday's 2022 Gala event.

Bill Patti said he was fired as general manager in an email from Randall Best, the board's chairperson, for "insubordination." Patti declined to elaborate on the advice of his attorney.

Shea's president pulled from day-to-day supervision amid trustee resignations, staff turmoil A release from Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Thursday afternoon announced Director of Operations Robert Brunschmid will expand his duties to include day-to-day supervision of the theater's operations.

Both Yalamanchili and Fishback told The News they did not want to provide their reason for leaving the board. Jaskier didn't respond to phone and email requests seeking comment.

The three board members join the recent departures of Rich McCarthy, head of the retail banking division at M&T Bank, which sponsors the M&T Broadway Series, and Holly Beecher, a partner at Phillips Lytle law firm.

Murphy, accused by a number of staff members of creating a "toxic" work environment, returned to Shea's this week following a six-week, board-imposed leave of absence that was initially three weeks. During that time, 25 staff members signed an Aug. 12 letter to the board discouraging his return, while saying that "Michael's actions are in violation of our values and policies held by this organization."

M&T last week released a statement saying the bank was "very concerned by the turn of events at Shea’s," and that its "highest priority is to create an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome, and to ensure that our entire community thrives."

Shea's website, which two weeks ago listed 15 board members , now shows 10 – a loss of one-third of the board. Best is the only member left of what was a five-member executive committee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We are aware of the additional resignations. These were handled professionally and without rancor, and we know that each cares a great deal about Shea's," a statement from the remaining board members said. "Each board member provided strong leadership and exceptional service to Shea's for many years. We thank them for their passion and invaluable contributions, and wish them the best in their future volunteer work."

Yalamanchili and Fishback's departures came one day after Best told Shea's staff during an emotional and contentious meeting that Murphy would remain as president but with new job responsibilities that would no longer include overseeing staff or the day-to-day operation.

25 Shea's Buffalo Theatre staffers seek board inquiry into 'toxic' work environment The departure of 27% of the staff was, with a few exceptions, partly due to a "toxic" and demoralizing workplace under Shea's President Michael Murphy, four current and former Shea's employees told The Buffalo News.

During the same staff meeting, Patti called on Best and fellow board members James Eagan and Jonathan Dandes to resign for supporting Murphy's return. His firing came the next day.

"I feel that I have been targeted, discriminated against and wrongfully terminated," Patti said.

The decision to change Murphy's responsibilities came after considerable thought by the board and was backed by two independent consultants who concluded that Murphy did not need to leave the organization to meet staff and board goals, Best said when the decision was announced.

Murphy's new role, while keeping the title of president, will be to focus on developing a capital campaign, fostering relations with Broadway productions and working on fundraising, sponsorships and external relations.

The staff, beginning this week, is reporting to Robert Brunschmid, director of operations, in his new capacity supervising theater operations.

The Shea's board said it will review the new arrangement after a six-month trial basis.

The crisis at Shea's was also a topic in Monday's Broadway Briefing, a daily roundup widely read by producers, actors, directors and others in the theater community.

With Murphy at the helm, Shea's had a record-setting 2018-2019 season at the box office on the strength of an early booking of "Hamilton." Murphy has navigated the challenges of Covid-19 in the past few years as Shea's has managed to maintain nearly 16,000 season subscribers.