'She wanted to help': Lederise Curry died following asthma attack; blizzard slowed rescuers

Lederise Curry's friends and family knew her as the kind of person who would give you the shirt off her back.

Last week, she bought presents for the children of a friend when she heard they had to leave town before Christmas, to make sure they wouldn't do without.

"She was a beautiful person and had a very giving heart," said Phyllis Jackson, Lederise's mother, who lived next door. "If she saw a person in need, she wanted to help. She was more giving than I am, and she was the child. I loved her so much."

Ms. Curry, known as "Nicky" to her friends, died around 2:15 a.m. Monday from an apparent asthma attack. Rescuers were slowed in reaching her house due to the aftermath of the Buffalo blizzard. She was 46.

Born in Niagara Falls, Ms. Curry grew up on the West Side, graduating Lafayette High and receiving a bachelor's degree in social work at SUNY Buffalo State College.

She worked as a claims adjuster for 17 years at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and before that in customer service at KeyBank.

She was devoted to her son, Christian Elijah Curry, 13, her grandmother said.

"She made sure her son wasn't out there in the street, treated women the right way and got a good education as a young Black man," she said.

Christopher Curry of Niagara Falls said his big sister was "nice, gentle, kind, intelligent, and very prideful.

"She always pushed us to be the best we could be," he said.

Other survivors include a brother, Prince Jackson of Buffalo, and an aunt, Lora Richmond.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.