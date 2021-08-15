Karen Oesterle has made no secret of her opposition to a proposed trail that would meander 50 feet behind her Concord home. It would be fair to call her opposition "persistent."

The people who support the trail have at least two other words for it: libelous and threatening. That's why they are taking the unusual step of attempting to ban her or her family from setting foot on the trail for at least a year, a move that did not go over well with the town supervisor.

"I don't call that trying to work with people," Supervisor Clyde Drake said at this month's Planning Board meeting. "This is a woman who talked to me this week and said all she wants is a fence, and no one was willing to listen."

The Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail is a 27-mile route along the old Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad, stretching from Orchard Park to Ashford in Cattaraugus County. The railroad gave the trail nonprofit group a 50-year lease with options for another 49 years while it develops the trail. Some sections, like one in Orchard Park, Springville and a 3.5-mile stretch in Concord, are open, although not all sections are fully developed.

Oesterle has opposed the trail for several years. She has appealed to the trail group, town, county and state officials anyone else she thought would listen with her concerns about the safety of the trail.

"My whole entire life life I've dreamed of having a place that was out in the country. I want to be able to have my own space, I want it to be quiet, I want people to not pass my house," she said. "It seems like such a violation and an intrusion of a house that has been here for 100 years."

Oesterle is not the only one to complain about the trail, which has drawn opposition in Orchard Park and various spots along the trail. Some have houses closer to the trail than hers, and are concerned about people walking by.

Others who live along the trail have complained of snowmobiles buzzing on the trail throughout the day and night, as well as all-terrain vehicles during the day. Snowmobiles are allowed on the Concord stretch of trail, but other motorized vehicles are not. The Town Board passed a resolution in 2008 opposing the trail.

Trails have proven enormously popular with users as they have become more prevalent around Western New York, a point that the Erie Cattaraugus Trail supporters have made repeatedly. But they also often draw opposition from property owners who live near them, especially in less densely populated areas where residents like their privacy and solitude.

"I would love to have every one of those board members come to my house, come and then if you think it's still OK, then do what you have to do," Oesterle said.

But Erie Cattaraugus Trail advocates say Oesterle's opposition has crossed a line. That's why she was sent a registered letter last month telling her that she, and members of her household, do not have permission to be on "any portion of the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail."

"While we respect your right to opine, under no circumstances will ECRT tolerate harassment or the defamation of character through slander or libel toward our organization, directors, board members, volunteers or trail users," said the letter, which came from Trail President Deborah H. Fenn.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Paul Cramer, a rail trail board member, said the trail group has had a number of issues with Oesterle.

"I can tell you those decisions are not made arbitrarily and capriciously. There's a long history with this individual. And while I don’t want to speak to that situation, we’re not banning everyone who is opposed to the trail," Cramer said. "We’ve had a number of issues with the individual we’ve tried to work with, and who was making credible threats to our organization and so we have to sometimes take these actions."

He did not outline the threats, but he likened them to someone who offered to let a neighbor use his pool, and the neighbor said he was afraid he would slip and would sue the pool owner and call the Health Department because the chlorine is not at the proper level.

"Not everybody is allowed. This is private property that is opened to the public. If you’re telling me that you’re going to come in but you think this is unsafe, if you think our property is unsafe, then you should stay off of it," said board member Rick LeFeber. "If you continue to come on and say well I still think my kids or I might slip or fall, why would I want them to come on my property? I see something coming."

The letter said the group has been aware of "numerous disparaging statements and threatening remarks" sent to trail board members, government entities and elected officials.

But Oesterle said she can't think of any untoward or threatening remarks she has made or letters she has written that fit that description.

She said that if the ECRT thinks that trying to silence her from expressing concerns over physical safety and environmental requirements is the proper course of action, "then I truly believe they must not be in the business of promoting health, wellness and the greater good of the community."

LeFeber, who founded and managed the Pat McGee Trail in Cattaraugus County, said there were several instances where people were banned from that trail. One wanted to hunt on the property, one was a convicted rapist and another pointed a gun at him on the trail. He said sending a registered letter works.

"Once the word gets out, things change," he said.

Two paragraphs after telling Oesterle she and members of her household will be considered trespassers, the trail group offered an olive branch.

"We wish you no ill will, and as such we will review this decision annually until such time we believe we can welcome you back as a user of the premises," the letter states.

Drake said he understands that the trail is a divisive issue and he said he knows that no matter what happens, some people in the community will be unhappy.

But he said he does not think the trail group did a good job of working with residents.

"I think there's better ways to work this out than to issue somebody a letter and say they're banned from the trail," Drake said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.