Carol Maurer wished happy birthday to all the new babies born into her care during four decades as a labor and delivery nurse.

She told the boys to be good to their mothers – and objected to any swearing in front of the new arrivals, including from parents.

“I was a little reluctant about retiring at first,” she told Buffalo News reporter Jane Kwiatkowski in 2010, before she stepped away from her career at Mercy Hospital. “But it’s time to have fun.”

The mother of three, then 71, had just bought her first computer and looked forward to a retirement focused on family, gardening at her home in Hamburg and more closely following her beloved Buffalo Bills.

Maurer took her aches and pains in stride.

“She was regularly going to the doctor, but the doctor would just sort of say, ‘You have indigestion, take Imodium. You have back pain, take Advil,’ ” said her granddaughter, Lauren Hackford Long.

It turned out those were early signs of pancreatic cancer, one of the most challenging cancers to detect and treat.

Maurer died from the disease on Oct. 15, 2019, six months after her diagnosis.

Roswell researcher seeks cellular clues on his quest to halt cancer Pancreatic cancer is the 11th most common form of cancer in the U.S. – but the third-leading cause of cancer death. The five-year survival rate of those with pancreatic cancer is 9%, according to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or PanCAN. It’s why the network helps organize PurpleStride 5K runs/walks across the country, including an inaugural event the Western

Hackford Long has since thrown herself into raising awareness about pancreatic cancer, especially the pressing need for better screening tools and treatments.

She serves as chair this weekend for the regional PurpleStride 5K Walk, one of 60 across the country to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, also known as PanCAN.

“I’m trying to make a difference somehow,” she said.

The pancreas is a gland that makes enzymes to help digest food and hormones to help control blood-sugar levels. Because it's wedged deep in the abdomen, between the stomach and spine, cancerous tumors that develop in the in the pancreas are rarely found before they spread elsewhere.

More challenging: symptoms can be vague, and common for many less-lethal conditions. They include pain in the abdomen or back; unexplained weight loss; jaundice of the skin, eyes or both; nausea; changes in stool; and recent-onset diabetes. Fatigue, weakness and depression are also possible, according to PanCAN.

“Because those symptoms are so random, and sort of generalized,” they fly under the radar more frequently,” Hackford Long said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

About 10% of pancreatic cancers run in families. Most occur randomly. Smoking, obesity and age increase the risk, as do diabetes, chronic and hereditary pancreatitis and diets rich in red and processed meats.

PanCAN supports pancreatic cancer awareness and research, including at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. It connects patients and families with support, sound information and clinical trials that provide the best opportunity for successful treatment.

A decade ago, the five-year survival rate for those with the disease was 5%.

Hackford Long and others credit PanCAN-fueled research and advocacy for boosting that rate to 12% this year.

Maurer had well-controlled diabetes before her diagnosis. Neither she nor her family knew enough about her condition, however, until her digestive challenges and back pain grew worse. A physician assistant ordered a CT-scan and MRI at that point and discovered the cancer was in the late stage.

PanCAN offered support in the final months and tried unsuccessfully to enroll her in a clinical trial before she died.

Hackford Long, a cybersecurity marketing manager, and her loved ones have been involved in the regional PurpleStride event since 2020.

Covid-19 tempered participation and fundraising during the pandemic. A timed, 5K run, has since fallen by the wayside but this year’s activities include a 1-mile walk.

Thanks to Hackford Long – and the inspiration of her grandmother – it will also focus more on health and well-being.

“We'll have a wellness-focused vendor village,” Hackford Long said. “We've got the nutritionists, we've got Erie County Parks, we've got a personal trainer.” A basket raffle will be held and Tim Herzog, the retired manager of Flying Bison Brewing Company, has helped arrange activities, including an appearance by the Buffalo City Guard Gordon Highlanders. Activities for children also are planned, including writing letters to Roswell Park patients.

Buffalo RiverWorks hosts events at 359 Ganson St., starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. A 9 a.m. ceremony honors loved ones and those who have died from pancreatic cancer. The walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

Learn more and register free for the walk at purplestride.org/westernnewyork.

Earlier this month, Prasenjit Dey, an associate professor of oncology in the Roswell Park Department of Immunology, shared his latest pancreatic cancer research during the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. It focuses on combining antifungals and new immunotherapies to improve treatments and outcomes.

Hackford Long hopes that kind of research, and inexpensive screening tools available in primary care offices, will help others diagnosed more quickly than her grandmother, boosting the benefits of treatment.

“I felt so helpless that people didn't know about pancreatic cancer,” she said, “and I just wanted people to know about it. I wanted to figure out how we could make a difference.”