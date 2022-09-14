'She kept her word': Vice President Harris meets again with families of Tops massacre victims

Vice President Kamala Harris came to Buffalo on Wednesday to tout the freshly passed Inflation Reduction Act and to promote clean energy initiatives.

But she also came to spend some time with the families of the victims of the mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

"She kept her word," said Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman survived being shot in the deadly rampage. "Last time she was here, she said she'd be back, and I'm glad she came to check in with the families."

Harris' visit took place four months to the day since the attack at the supermarket in which 10 people were killed and three people were wounded. All 10 of the people killed were Black, as is Goodman. Authorities say the suspect in the mass shooting was motivated by racism and aimed to kill as many Black people as he could.

After Harris gave a speech at the University at Buffalo's North Campus, she met privately with the grieving families.

"She checked in with each individual family and to just talk to us and see how we're doing and how we're coping," Everhart told reporters with her son next to her. "She wanted to tell us that the White House, the administration, is working for us right now. It was a good discussion."

The meeting was both somber and cheerful, said two sons and a daughter of Ruth Whitfield, one of the 10 people slain.

Garnell Whitfield Jr., the former fire commissioner of Buffalo, said his family appreciated the vice president returning. It was especially meaningful to them because Harris attended their mother's funeral in May.

"That is always going to be special to us," he said. "... We have a special bond with her, having been at that service. We don't take that lightly. ... We look to cultivate this relationship and nurture it to help bring about change not only in Buffalo but across the nation."

Robin Harris, who sat next to the vice president during her mother's funeral, said she was "so grateful" for Harris to return. "She didn't have to," Harris told reporters. "I want to thank her for that. And I love her."

At the meeting, the vice president made clear to the families that she's "committed to being here" and won't let the horrific event be forgotten, Garnell Whitfield said. "We talked about how a lot of the media, a lot of the cameras, the lights and the attention that was focused on Buffalo, on this tragic event, have subsided, has moved on. But she said they were committed – her and the president, the administration – were committed to working with us to try to bring about some change."

Part of the conversation was about a summit to be held Thursday at the White House addressing hate and racism. The United We Stand summit is bringing together a wide range of people committed to addressing hate-fueled violence.

Both Everhart and Garnell Whitfield are attending, as are Rep. Brian Higgins, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Thomas Beauford Jr., the president and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League and Dr. LaVonne Ansari of the Community Health Center of Buffalo.

Harris told the families that President Biden will be making announcements at the summit "that we'll be happy with tomorrow," Everhart said. "I don't know what they are. I know they understand what we're going through. I think they're on the right track. I'm excited to hear what he's going to say tomorrow."

Ruth Whitfield's other son, Raymond Whitfield, said Harris shared with the family that one of the things Biden is expected to talk about is coalition building. "How do we bring our communities together? How do we get past the hate? We are looking forward to that conversation with the president and fighting the good fight."

Garnell Whitfield Jr. was glad that the administration is trying to directly address racism.

"At the end of the day, the underlying thing is racism, is hate," he said. "This is a great opportunity for the most powerful man in the world, the president of the United States, to convene such a large group of people from all walks of life."