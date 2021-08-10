'She is acutely ready for this': Hochul prepared for call to become governor

"That's all splitting hairs," he said. "I don't know what she will do. But the job of the lieutenant governor is to be prepared if this should happen. I know Kathy and her work ethic and I know she will be prepared if she is called."

Various reports indicate that the lieutenant governor is readying herself for whatever may happen. Her office declined comment, but a source close to her who is familiar with the situation said her phone is constantly ringing.

"State officials, legislators, agency heads, colleagues and friends are all reaching out to offer advice," the source said. "And I can say she is listening."

Other sources tell The Buffalo News that her political consultants are providing the kind of advice and inside information she will need to assume the reins of government if Cuomo – as is widely expected – eventually leaves office.

Hochul's most daunting challenge may lie in balancing her need for loyalty to Cuomo with the reality of what he faces. Virtually all of the state's political and governmental hierarchy has called for him to step down after Attorney General Letitia James last week issued a scathing report outlining the sexual harassment allegations of 11 women. The Albany County sheriff said over the weekend that he has opened a criminal investigation of the governor's alleged transgressions.