Sharp dresser, devout churchgoer found dead in snow on Christmas Eve

Morris Singer Jr. liked to match a tailored suit with a pair of fine shoes, and relatives said he usually was the best-dressed person in any room.

“The one thing that everyone knows about him is that he loved to dress. When I say dress, I mean sharp suits, shoes, fur coats, fur hats,” said Singer’s niece, Tamieka Johnson. “That’s what his signature was and that’s what he was known for.”

Johnson said her uncle also provided much of the laughter at family get-togethers.

Singer, 65, struggled with drug addiction for much of his life, but he had been clean for some time and stuck to a regimen of attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings to keep himself away from drugs, said Johnson.

Family members said they believe he may have been trying to walk home from a Narcotics Anonymous meeting on Dec. 23 during a blizzard that has resulted in at least 42 deaths in Erie and Niagara counties.

He may have gone out early before the storm revved up and then got caught trying to get back home, Johnson said.

“He normally attended meetings during the week, then went to church on Sunday,” she said. “He wasn’t driving at the time. He was walking from wherever he was back home ... We’re still trying to find out the exact details.”

Johnson said Buffalo police called to tell them Singer was found Dec. 24 dead in the snow, but they did not provide further information.

He was raised in Buffalo on the East Side and moved to Pittsburgh to live with extended family and attend high school, according to Johnson. He moved back to Buffalo as a young man, she said.

In a GoFundMe post, Morris "Moe" Singer III, described his father as being full of life and possessing an incredible ability to adapt and adjust to life's challenges.

"He was a survivor and my hero," his son said in the post.

Singer was a devout member of True Bethel Baptist Church in Buffalo. In addition to his son, he is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Singer, and by five granddaughters.

A memorial service will be offered at 11 a.m. Friday in True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 E. Ferry St.