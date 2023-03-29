It may be spring but that doesn't mean the snow is over for Western New York.

A "sharp cold front" is expected to blow through the region this afternoon, causing temperatures to plummet and turn rain into snow, according to the National Weather Service office of Buffalo.

The rain is forecast from about 2 to 5 p.m. at which point snow showers are expected.

It's going to be blowing around too – right around the evening commute.

Snow squalls are possible as strong winds with gusts up to 46 mph are expected late this afternoon.

The weather service warned that the sudden drop in temperature could cause icy conditions on the road.