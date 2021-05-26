Shareholders back M&T's acquisition of People's United

M&T Bank’s planned acquisition of People’s United Financial is closer to completion.
Shareholders of both banks voted in favor of the deal, in separate meetings conducted virtually on Tuesday.
"This is an important milestone in our journey to become one bank with a shared purpose and commitment to our customers and local communities," said René Jones, M&T's chairman and chief executive officer. "The approval underscores the confidence that both companies' shareholders have in the strategic rationale and the financial benefits of the merger."
The $7.6 billion all-stock deal, which was announced in February, still needs regulators’ approval. M&T hopes to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter.
The deal would create the nation's 11th largest bank, with over $200 billion in assets and branches across 12 states. M&T plans to establish a New England regional headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., where People's is based.
The acquisition also marks a return to the type of dealmaking that fueled M&T's growth, but was absent in recent years.
When completed, the deal calls for five of People's directors to join M&T's board, including John P. Barnes, who is People's chairman and CEO, and Kirk Walters, People's chief financial officer.
Barnes said the vote "demonstrates the high-level of certainty shareholders have in the underlying value of the merger and in the ability of the combined company to better serve our customers, colleagues, and communities."
M&T has pledged to donate $25 million to a charitable foundation to support community development and reinvestment, and civic and charitable activities in the greater Bridgeport area, and other areas agreed upon by M&T and People's.
