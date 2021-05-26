Shareholders back M&T's acquisition of People's United

M&T Bank’s planned acquisition of People’s United Financial is closer to completion.

Shareholders of both banks voted in favor of the deal, in separate meetings conducted virtually on Tuesday.

"This is an important milestone in our journey to become one bank with a shared purpose and commitment to our customers and local communities," said René Jones, M&T's chairman and chief executive officer. "The approval underscores the confidence that both companies' shareholders have in the strategic rationale and the financial benefits of the merger."

The $7.6 billion all-stock deal, which was announced in February, still needs regulators’ approval. M&T hopes to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter.

The deal would create the nation's 11th largest bank, with over $200 billion in assets and branches across 12 states. M&T plans to establish a New England regional headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., where People's is based.

The acquisition also marks a return to the type of dealmaking that fueled M&T's growth, but was absent in recent years.