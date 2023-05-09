A Level 1 sex offender faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography while having a prior conviction, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Zachary Feeterman, 28, of the City of Tonawanda, is scheduled to appear for sentencing Nov. 11 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Probation officers on a routine visit to Feeterman's home on Aug. 8, 2019, found an unauthorized cell phone that contained about 375 child pornography images, prosecutors said.

Another 4,670 pornographic images and videos were discovered in a cloud storage account, some of them depicting prepubescent minors and violence against children.

Feeterman was prohibited from having a cell phone after he was convicted in state court in November 2015 on a charge of attempted possession of a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age.