Sex assault by student with 44 prior disciplinary charges called 'unforeseeable act'

"Eleven years of my life was gone, and in one decision," she said of the appellate ruling. "I fought so hard for years and honestly, I feel like I got nothing through the school’s head. They are more worried about their reputation than actually protecting their students. This is why I’m doing this."

She wants students kept safe in schools, so they don't have panic attacks in their sleep or suffer from severe anxiety like she did after the attack, or get diagnosed as she was with post-traumatic stress disorder.

For Knaszak, the effects of the trauma have lasted years, as she struggled to trust men and at times found herself "in a very dark place."

With the help of others, she's better, she said. Acceptance has replaced fear.

"I still deal with it, and I have issues with going places alone, people coming up behind me and certain triggers, but I’ve come far from where I was," she said.

She's offended by the district's legal argument and how the appellate court accepted it.