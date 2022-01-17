Sex abuse claimants torn over Boy Scout bankruptcy plan

If West Seneca resident Tracy Peterson had been sexually abused as a child in New York, his claim in federal bankruptcy court against the Boy Scouts of America could be worth upward of $1 million.

But because the abuse is alleged to have occurred in the early 1970s in Texas, where Peterson was born and raised, he said his lawyers are telling him he probably will be eligible for no more than $30,000, minus 40% in attorney fees.

The huge discrepancy is the result of New York adopting the Child Victims Act that suspended the civil statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases from decades ago, while Texas does not have similar legislation.

Peterson, 58, voted in favor of the Boy Scouts of America’s reorganization plan anyway. He said he needs the money and worries he might end up with nothing if the plan doesn’t get approved soon.

“I’ve just had a real hard life,” he said. “I need to take as much as I can get. I’m not financially in a position to just not get anything.”

0:45 +2 Former Boy Scouts voting on $1.8 billion bankruptcy plan to settle abuse claims Voting has been underway for weeks and, if approved, the plan could stave off most lawsuits against local councils, including three in Western New York.