Severely frostbitten man saved from blizzard loses all of his fingers

For more than two weeks, doctors desperately tried to save Joey White's fingers after he suffered severe frostbite while lost in the blizzard over Christmas weekend in the LaSalle neighborhood of North Buffalo.

But on Thursday, there was nothing more they could do.

Surgeons removed all of White's fingers and knuckles, except for half a thumb.

It was a heartbreaking development for him and his sister, Yvonne White.

"Yvonne, where are my fingers?" he asked her, she said.

Yvonne White said she couldn't help but cry when she heard her brother say those words. "It's just devastating."

Joey White, 64, has a development disability. He has the mental capacity of a 10- or 11-year-old child, his sister said.

On the morning of Dec. 24, White was crying for help after being stuck outside for hours in the midst of the blizzard when Sha'Kyra Aughtry, who happened to be sleeping on her couch, heard his pleas outside her house. Her boyfriend went outside and carried White into the house.

White's hands were horribly blistered and swollen from fourth-degree frostbite. His fingers were starting to turn black. Aughtry tended to the stranger's wounds, comforting him and feeding him. After multiple calls to 911 she turned to Facebook on the night of Dec. 25 and pleaded for someone to help her get him to the hospital. Soon, some men in a truck arrived and they were able to get him to Erie County Medical Center.

Their story spread and went viral, gaining attention from around the world.

Since then, Buffalo Bills player Dion Dawkins posted a video in support of Joey White. Aughtry was a special guest at the New Year's Eve celebration downtown. Gofundme.com campaigns for White and Aughtry have raised more than $100,000 each.

Thousands of get-well cards have been sent from around the world to White, his sister said. She heard that her brother's face and name were shown on the Jumbotron during last Sunday's Bills game.

The staff, especially the nurses, at ECMC have gone out of their way to try to lift his spirits. One nurse, after hearing he was hankering for sweets, brought him a fancy dessert. The nurses also make sure he's able to watch all his favorite things on TV – the Sabres, the Bills and Disney cartoons.

The love and kindness shown for her brother has been a huge comfort, Yvonne White said. Not only is she worried about her brother, she's also battling breast cancer.

"The outpouring of love in this community – you'll never find that in any other city. I'm convinced of that," she said.

Still, the loss of his fingers has been a crushing blow, she said. And she's worried about how he'll cope without hands.

Joey White loved to ride around the city on his bike. A couple of years ago, during the pandemic, someone stole his bike. The community rallied and bought him a new bike, which he was thrilled to ride, his sister said. He also had a job working at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue – a job he has had for more than four decades.

Yvonne White is worried about whether her brother will be able to enjoy those things again.

She has sought help from experts on how to talk to her brother about the loss of his fingers and what they can do. She's hoping he can eventually use some kind of prosthetic device.

"They said you can tell him 'Yes, you lost your fingers. But now you're going to get special fingers,' " Yvonne White said.

"This is going to be hard for him," she said.