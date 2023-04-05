Showers and thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be several rounds of showers and thunderstorms today and tonight, with a high of 73.

The weather service also said in a tweet it's possible storms will produce large hail "and a tornado or two."

"There's a lot of uncertainty on how it will work out," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Alumbaugh. "It will depend on how much clearing we'll see in the afternoon."

A prolonged clearing between rain storms, where the sun comes out and temperatures jump up could build up instability in the atmosphere, and produce conditions ripe for large hail and a tornado, he said.

But he said, "The main threat is still the damaging straight line winds."

The storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, with a quarter inch to half an inch of rain possible.

