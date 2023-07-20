Potentially severe thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Western New York on Thursday night and could continue into Friday.

The system is expected to move through Western New York between 7 p.m. and midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds have the potential to do the most damage, with large hail and “minor” flooding also possible.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, which has been tracking the storm, noted that “isolated” tornadoes are also possible.

The risk of severe thunderstorms is highest in parts of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, Hochul’s office said. A stretch of Chautauqua County, spanning from Ripley to Dunkirk, was under a severe thunderstorm warning early Thursday afternoon.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dunkirk NY, Fredonia NY and Westfield NY until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/KaPXXk3efB — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 20, 2023

State officials are ready to assist local governments with personnel and equipment in the event of flooding or power outages, Hochul said in a statement.

We are closely tracking severe weather forecast for tonight & tomorrow, with the greatest impact expected in the Western New York, Finger Lakes & Southern Tier regions.



Please monitor your local forecast & exercise caution. Sign up for emergency alerts: https://t.co/ELyoVQXm1n https://t.co/eJy81rLTxt — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 20, 2023

Severe thunderstorms are also expected in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier.

Thursday’s storm comes weeks after torrential downpours and flash flooding killed one woman and affected millions in the Hudson Valley region and New England.