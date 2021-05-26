Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon

There's a chance of severe thunderstorms from noon to 4 p.m. today across the region, with the best chances away from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, according to the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.
Most of the Southern Tier faces a slight threat of severe storms, while forecasters described the risk in the northern portion of the region as marginal.
The biggest threat in the storms will be damaging wind gusts, forecasters warned.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
