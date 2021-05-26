 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon
0 comments
top story

Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Support this work for $1 a month
May 26 weather

The Southern Tier faces a slight threat of severe thunderstorms today.

 Photo courtesy National Weather Service

There's a chance of severe thunderstorms from noon to 4 p.m. today across the region, with the best chances away from Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, according to the National Weather Service in Cheektowaga.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Most of the Southern Tier faces a slight threat of severe storms, while forecasters described the risk in the northern portion of the region as marginal.

The biggest threat in the storms will be damaging wind gusts, forecasters warned.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

High school kicks off vaccinations with pep rally

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News