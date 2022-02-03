Several towns explore seceding from Erie County, an all but unprecedented move that could cost residents

Can a town pick up and move to another county?
Representatives from Marilla, Wales, Holland and Grand Island, among others, met Wednesday evening to discuss seceding from Erie County and joining Wyoming or Niagara counties.
This is all but unprecedented in New York, and the process is a complicated one requiring public and municipal approvals and a detailed analysis of what it would entail.
Leaders from those communities say they believe Erie County government neglects their interests and they chafe at mask mandates and other county-level, public-health measures in place during the pandemic.
"We're serious about it," said Marilla Supervisor Earl "Skip" Gingerich Jr., adding, "Our opinion out here is it's 'we, the people,' not 'I, the king' or 'the tyrant.' "
But it's not clear how receptive residents of the towns, or the neighboring counties, would be to the switch.
Top Niagara and Wyoming county leaders say they don't know much at all about the plan. Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney said he has no interest in leaving Erie County, a proposal floated by Councilman Mike Madigan.
And Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz late Thursday afternoon warned the communities they would pay a steep price in lost sales tax and other shared revenue if they left for another county.
Gingerich hosted Town Board members or supervisors from five other towns on Wednesday at Marilla Town Hall.
Gingerich said county government directs more of its resources toward Buffalo and the inner-ring suburbs at the expense of Marilla and other far-flung towns, who don't feel their voices are heard.
He added he and his peers in the politically conservative communities over the past two years have come to resent one-size-fits-all public-health measures during the pandemic.
Poloncarz has defended the county state of emergency and the enforcement steps taken by the county Health Department as reasonable efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Gingerich and the communities are working with attorney Todd Aldinger, who has gained attention for anti-mandate lawsuits he has filed in recent months.
Aldinger is preparing what to include in a preliminary study the towns would need to undertake. Once that is completed, backers of the move must get signatures on petitions from 20% of voters in the communities.
At that point, the towns then could initiate a formal feasibility study for the move. Then, voters in each town and the governing bodies of both counties would have to approve it, Aldinger said.
If Erie County objects, he said, the town would have to convince a judge the move is in the public's best interest.
It's a complex process and neither Aldinger nor the State Association of Counties could immediately provide an example of a town in New York taking such a step.
Erie County provides numerous services to the towns in question, such as Sheriff's Office road patrols, plowing and paving of county roads, maintenance of county parks and operation of public library branches.
Though Gingerich complained less-populated, rural communities receive less than their fair share of sales tax revenue from the county, Poloncarz said in a prepared statement that Erie County is the only county in New York that shares sales tax revenue with its municipalities and school districts.
For example, he said, Marilla received $979,000 in county sales tax revenue in 2012 – plus $180,000 in mortgage recording tax revenue – out of a total town budget of $2.7 million. Poloncarz contended Marilla would need to raise town taxes by 33% to offset this lost revenue.
He also noted that Erie County, unlike neighboring counties, makes towns whole for uncollected property taxes, another revenue gap the towns would have to make up. And, he pointed out, Niagara and Wyoming counties have substantially higher county property tax rates than Erie County, putting another burden on town taxpayers.
"Erie County always works better when we work together, and my administration will always work to find ways to unite our community rather than split it apart," Poloncarz said.
Gingerich said financial issues would have to be addressed. Wales Supervisor Timothy Howard said further analysis is needed to determine the costs and benefits of leaving Erie for Wyoming.
But Howard, a longtime Erie County sheriff, said he believes Wales residents will be better served by a county made up of similarly rural, lightly populated communities.
In the end, Howard said, "This is a decision that should be made by the people."
Erie County Legislature Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo, whose district includes Marilla and Wales, said he understands the communities' frustrations with Poloncarz but, "Leaving isn't the answer."
Madigan did not respond to a request for comment but a potential shift from Erie to Niagara appears to be a non-starter for Grand Island.
"It was one of our Town Board members," the supervisor said. "The remainder of the Grand Island Town Board does not support it."
And Rebecca Ryan, Warsaw supervisor and chairwoman of the Wyoming County Board of Supervisors, said she needed to know much more about how any annexation would work.