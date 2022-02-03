Several towns explore seceding from Erie County, an all but unprecedented move that could cost residents

Can a town pick up and move to another county?

Representatives from Marilla, Wales, Holland and Grand Island, among others, met Wednesday evening to discuss seceding from Erie County and joining Wyoming or Niagara counties.

This is all but unprecedented in New York, and the process is a complicated one requiring public and municipal approvals and a detailed analysis of what it would entail.

Leaders from those communities say they believe Erie County government neglects their interests and they chafe at mask mandates and other county-level, public-health measures in place during the pandemic.

"We're serious about it," said Marilla Supervisor Earl "Skip" Gingerich Jr., adding, "Our opinion out here is it's 'we, the people,' not 'I, the king' or 'the tyrant.' "

But it's not clear how receptive residents of the towns, or the neighboring counties, would be to the switch.

Top Niagara and Wyoming county leaders say they don't know much at all about the plan. Grand Island Supervisor John Whitney said he has no interest in leaving Erie County, a proposal floated by Councilman Mike Madigan.