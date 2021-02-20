Several hundred Native Americans get vaccinated at Buffalo pop-up clinic

“While I am always working to get Covid vaccines into the community, I am particularly determined to ensure vaccinations for brown, Black and Native people. My reason is that those populations have been the most severely impacted by Covid-19 and represent the fewest of all Americans vaccinated to date," Vazquez said.

As of Dec. 2, the Centers for Disease Control had reported 2,689 Covid-19–associated deaths among non-Hispanic American Indians and Alaska Natives.

An analysis found the cumulative incidence of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases among the native population was 3.5 times higher than among whites, according to a CDC report.

Vazquez said the infection rate among Native Americans may be even higher because of less testing for the virus among that population.

Meanwhile, Vazquez said, only 385,000 Native Americans across the country have gotten the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

With 250 people vaccinated by noon Saturday, Vazquez said he expected to use all 350 doses at the pop-up clinic.

