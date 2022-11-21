Seven school districts, including Buffalo, stay closed Tuesday

Seven school districts, including Buffalo Public Schools, will remain closed on Tuesday, as of early Monday evening. No remote instruction will be offered.

The additional day off from school has some parents worried their children may have no school at all this week due to the approaching Thanksgiving holiday.

"The aftermath of the event is much more extreme in certain areas of the city, causing district wide impact on transportation," read a statement posted to the Buffalo school district website Monday, which was also issued as a robocall to parents. "All students are to stay home. There is no remote instruction. All staff are to stay home."

Orchard Park and Hamburg had already announced over the weekend that schools would be closed both Monday and Tuesday. Since then, Buffalo, Lackawanna, Frontier, Lake Shore and West Seneca all announced they would remain closed on Tuesday.

That has left some parents wondering whether their children will return to school in person or remotely at all before Thanksgiving break starts. While students in many school districts were told to anticipate the possibility of remote instruction, no school district has yet offered that as an option since the storm occurred.

Ariel Aberg-Riger, a Buffalo parent with two children in elementary school, said she felt a wave of frustration and at learning that her children would be stuck at home again without any educational option. Her ability to work has also suffered while her children in pre-kindergarten and second grade remain home.

While she recognizes that the snowstorm has been genuinely challenging, especially in South Buffalo, she also she's upset and anxious about the Thanksgiving break for Buffalo students, which will have children out of school through Monday.

She noted that this represents the third week in a row that students have not had a full week of school because of the last two weeks children had off for Election Day and Veterans Day holidays. She's hoping school will resume on Wednesday but said she remains skeptical.

"They're dealing with a massive storm in South Buffalo, and I get it," she said. "But again, I think all of this is compounded fatigue. We're dealing with buses that can't get our kids to school on a normal day, let alone run during a massive storm."