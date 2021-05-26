Seven nursing homes in Buffalo area fined for Covid-19 violations

• Ellicott Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation was fined $2,000 for allowing a nurse to work on multiple dates in January and February at the Buffalo nursing home without ensuring the nurse had been tested for Covid-19.

Fox Run

CEO Bill Wlodarczyk said the nursing home in Orchard Park underwent two infection control surveys from the state in 2020 without any violations. But he said that when the nursing home shifted employees' work schedules on Nov. 1 from five days a week to three 12-hour shifts per week it unexpectedly ran into trouble. Because the workers took lunch breaks, their workday was longer than 12 hours, and the nursing home was required to take their temperatures twice, at the start of their shift and again right shortly before they left work.

"It’s frustrating and difficult. We're still testing all of our staff twice a week. It’s a bit of a burden. But in some ways it has prevented spread. But sometimes the regulations become a burden at times," he said.

He said the nursing home disputes the Health Department's allegation that one worker did not have her temperature checked at the start of her shift.

Buffalo Community Health Care Center