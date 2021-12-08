Settlement of excessive force claim against police officer would cost Buffalo $70,000

"We have concluded that due to irremediable problems of credibility, we will no longer call Officer Hassett as a witness in any pending or future criminal action,” Flynn's letter said.

Months later, the Police Department tried to fire Hassett. In an arbitration hearing, city attorneys referred to Flynn’s letter and said Hassett was “untruthful regarding the factual circumstances” of two separate arrest incidents – one while he was on duty Sept. 9, 2014, and the other on March 30, 2014, while working security off-duty. The city based its arguments on a review of grand jury minutes, surveillance video, related internal affairs cases and arrest reports prepared or signed by Hassett.

On July 13, 2020, the arbitrator dismissed the charges against Hassett.

The department's Internal Affairs Division received at least 21 complaints against Hassett in 11 years, resulting in two suspensions and two unspecified “reprimands,” according to court documents.

One of the suspensions was related to a March 2017 incident in which Hassett was accused of intentionally tripping a handcuffed prisoner at Central Booking, causing a cut on the man's forehead that required five stitches to close.

Hassett was suspended for 30 days without pay during an internal use of force investigation. In a nonjury trial, a State Supreme Court justice found Hassett not guilty on all counts – two charges of assault in the third degree and two for filing a false instrument.

