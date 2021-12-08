Settlement of excessive force claim against police officer would cost Buffalo $70,000

The City of Buffalo is poised to pay $70,000 to settle a lawsuit over an excessive force claim against a police officer.
Adam Hamideh of Buffalo said Police Officer Joseph Hassett used more force than necessary against him during a September 2012 arrest near 1425 Clinton St. in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.
Hamideh said he was injured by Hassett “willfully, maliciously and intentionally assaulting and striking, without provocation” and that he was “painfully and seriously” injured from the repeated blows, according to court documents. Hamideh also said he suffered shock to his nerves and nervous system and may have permanent defects.
Hamideh, who police charged with criminal trespass, the attempted theft of tires and resisting arrest, later pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct.
Hamideh’s $70,000 settlement recommendation is among approximately $172,000 in personal injury and general litigation claims that are expected to be presented to the Buffalo Common Council's Claims Committee on Dec. 21.
Hamideh’s lawyers documented Hassett’s disciplinary track record and credibility issues, including an April 2019 letter from Erie County District Attorney John Flynn informing Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood saying prosecutors would not call on Hassett to testify in any criminal court cases.
"We have concluded that due to irremediable problems of credibility, we will no longer call Officer Hassett as a witness in any pending or future criminal action,” Flynn's letter said.
Months later, the Police Department tried to fire Hassett. In an arbitration hearing, city attorneys referred to Flynn’s letter and said Hassett was “untruthful regarding the factual circumstances” of two separate arrest incidents – one while he was on duty Sept. 9, 2014, and the other on March 30, 2014, while working security off-duty. The city based its arguments on a review of grand jury minutes, surveillance video, related internal affairs cases and arrest reports prepared or signed by Hassett.
On July 13, 2020, the arbitrator dismissed the charges against Hassett.
The department's Internal Affairs Division received at least 21 complaints against Hassett in 11 years, resulting in two suspensions and two unspecified “reprimands,” according to court documents.
One of the suspensions was related to a March 2017 incident in which Hassett was accused of intentionally tripping a handcuffed prisoner at Central Booking, causing a cut on the man's forehead that required five stitches to close.
Hassett was suspended for 30 days without pay during an internal use of force investigation. In a nonjury trial, a State Supreme Court justice found Hassett not guilty on all counts – two charges of assault in the third degree and two for filing a false instrument.