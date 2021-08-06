Set up your kids for back-to-school success with these tips from pediatricians

Organized sports can help kids, Archer said, but only if a child shows enthusiasm over time for those activities – and has fun. Walks, runs and bike rides after school and on weekends are great ways for families to catch up on busy school-year lives – and show children that parents also value exercise.

“If you do it, the kids are gonna model it,” Archer said.

Rodney Rutherford has taken that message to heart. His two oldest sons often get up with him at 6 a.m. to work out in their home gym.

Visit the doctor

If you haven’t taken your child to visit a pediatrician since May, do it soon.

UBMD Pediatrics sees roughly 30,000 patients each year at its Broadway and Niagara Street clinics. The pace of visits began to tick up in June, the two doctors said, but a sizable minority hasn’t been seen since before March 2020.

It is important to measure the overall health and wellness of every child since the pandemic began, Ventre said.

“This summer is more important than ever to try to get children caught up with vaccinations before the school year starts for in-person classes,” she added.