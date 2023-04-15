A service that helps visually impaired visitors get around at Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Niagara Falls International Airport is being expanded to include Metro Bus and Rail, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority announced.

The Aira (Artificial Intelligence Remote Access) app connects people who are blind or have poor vision with trained professionals to assist them.

The app, paired with a smart phone camera, allows the professional to provide guidance on routes, bus and rail schedules and other concerns.

Aira is free for Metro Bus and Rail users and for visitors to the airports. The NFTA notes that the service is in use at more than 40 airports across the U.S.