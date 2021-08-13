Service dogs for local veterans are being trained in Niagara County jail

"A lot of times he’s at the foot of the bed with me, on the bed. We’ve bonded pretty good like that," Carter said of Mayhem. "It's kind of a work in progress for both of us, but he's probably smarter than I am."

“The dogs are specifically for that inmate. They don’t hand the dog off. The dog doesn’t play with the other inmates," said Chief Daniel Greenwald, the jail administrator.

"The chief's a dog guy. He breeds his own dogs. It was an easy sell to him," Filicetti said.

But the concept of dogs in jail made some prisoners and corrections officers a little nervous.

"The inmates in that pod were screened prior to this," Greenwald said. " 'Is anybody afraid of dogs? Does anybody have allergies to dogs?' Any of the other inmates who had any kind of an issue, we made sure was accommodated."

“There’s been a few who mentioned concerns, but I’ve grown up with dogs, I have a dog at home and dogs don’t bother me," said Corrections Officer Bryan Woodburn, a 14-year veteran and a union representative.