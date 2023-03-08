Master Tuscarora beadwork artist Rosemary Rickard Hill will lead a series of workshops in spring and summer under a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center announced.

The three-hour Saturday workshops will begin at 10 a.m. March 18 in the NACC, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Each session will feature a complete project from start to finish.

Students will learn how to make Tuscarora-style raised beadwork over a quahog shell. Advanced projects will be taught later in the series.

Hill, who learned the techniques and traditional patterns from her mother and great-aunt, has exhibited her work in many museums and at the Santa Fe Indian Market.

The fee is $60, which includes all craft material and tools available for loan. Seating is limited. Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 716-282-7530 or visit TheNAAC.org.