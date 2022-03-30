 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sergeant with Erie County Sheriff's Office dies of medical event while on duty
Sergeant with Erie County Sheriff's Office dies of medical event while on duty

A sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff's Office died Tuesday following a medical event while on duty at the Erie County Holding Center, Sheriff John C. Garcia announced Wednesday.

Sergeant Arthur Basher suffered a medical event at about 4 p.m. Deputies and medical staff at the jail administered CPR and other medical measures but could not revive him, sheriff's officials said.

Basher was a nine-and-a-half year veteran of the sheriff's office who was promoted to sergeant in 2017. He was 39.

"We are all stunned and shaken by his passing, and I have arranged for grief counselors and peer counseling to be available at the holding center," Garcia said.

The sheriff's office has placed a shroud on the memorial stone in front of their building at 10 Delaware Ave. in observance of Basher's passing.

