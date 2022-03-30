Sergeant with Erie County Sheriff's Office dies of medical event while on duty

A sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff's Office died Tuesday following a medical event while on duty at the Erie County Holding Center, Sheriff John C. Garcia announced Wednesday.
Sergeant Arthur Basher suffered a medical event at about 4 p.m. Deputies and medical staff at the jail administered CPR and other medical measures but could not revive him, sheriff's officials said.
Basher was a nine-and-a-half year veteran of the sheriff's office who was promoted to sergeant in 2017. He was 39.
"We are all stunned and shaken by his passing, and I have arranged for grief counselors and peer counseling to be available at the holding center," Garcia said.
The sheriff's office has placed a shroud on the memorial stone in front of their building at 10 Delaware Ave. in observance of Basher's passing.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
