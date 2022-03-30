Sergeant with Erie County Sheriff's Office dies of medical event while on duty

A sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff's Office died Tuesday following a medical event while on duty at the Erie County Holding Center, Sheriff John C. Garcia announced Wednesday.

Sergeant Arthur Basher suffered a medical event at about 4 p.m. Deputies and medical staff at the jail administered CPR and other medical measures but could not revive him, sheriff's officials said.

Basher was a nine-and-a-half year veteran of the sheriff's office who was promoted to sergeant in 2017. He was 39.

"We are all stunned and shaken by his passing, and I have arranged for grief counselors and peer counseling to be available at the holding center," Garcia said.

The sheriff's office has placed a shroud on the memorial stone in front of their building at 10 Delaware Ave. in observance of Basher's passing.

