An outpouring of love and support followed the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue.

The Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund, established by the National Compassion Fund, has been at the forefront of the effort to raise funds to ease the pain of the people most impacted by the hate-fueled attack that took the lives of 10 people and left three others wounded.

More than $5.5 million has been raised in the four months since the attack.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the fund will officially close to donations.

"That is the last day any donations will be received, said the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the Buffalo NAACP and co-chair of the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund.

Donations can be made until the end of Tuesday at nationalcompassionfund.org.

The funds are expected to be distributed in October or early November at the latest, Blue said.

The funds will be distributed as gifts to five categories of victims and survivors:

• Legal heirs of those killed in the shooting.

• Survivors who were shot in the incident.

• Survivors who suffered a physical injury other than a gunshot wound in the incident.

• People who were present at the Tops store at the time of the shooting and suffered psychological trauma, including workers and shoppers.

• Tops associates of the Jefferson Avenue store who were not present at the time of the shooting.

The deadline for applying to receive a gift from the funds was Sept. 14.

One of the challenges of distributing funds is that many of those who have applied receive some form of government assistance, such as Medicaid or SNAP benefits.

The administrators of the fund want to make sure that the recipients don't lose their eligibility for government benefits.

"It was absolutely the first question I asked about when I became part of the steering committee," said Blue. The Cold Spring neighborhood where the Tops attack happened is one of the most economically depressed in Buffalo.

To make sure the benefits aren't affected, the funds will be distributed to the recipients as "gifts" – not settlements – and there are pro bono lawyers working with the applicants to make sure they receive the full amount.

"No one should be penalized because of this tragedy," Blue said.

As of Saturday, more than 13,300 people have made donations that range from $5 to over half a million dollars, according to the fund website. Tops supermarkets raised more than $619,000 through their stores. The Buffalo Bills Foundation donated just over $500,000. Victims First raised more than $243,000 and a fund through the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo raised more than $238,250. New Era Cap gave $225,000.

The National Compassion Fund was developed by the National Center for Victims of Crime and has provided a way for people to donate to victims of mass shootings and terrorist incidents. It is also currently administering a fund for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that took place 10 days after the Tops massacre. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in that attack.