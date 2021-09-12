 Skip to main content
Sept. 20 Beatles show will benefit organ donations
The songs of the Beatles will be featured at a fundraiser for a Buffalo organization that encourages organ donations.

The benefit for the One8Fifty organization will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Sportsmen's Tavern, 326 Amherst St. The Past Masters band will perform a Beatles tribute show, and musicians Sue Kincaid and Doug Yeomans will also perform. Raffles will benefit the nonprofit group and its mission of raising awareness about the need for more organ donors.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the door, or presale at the Sportsmensbuffalo.com website. Music is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

